Police find body in search for missing man

Police

Igors Jurgevicas, 45 from March had not been seen since Monday, and police launched an appeal to try and find him.

However, this morning police confirmed the sad news they had found a body.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Sadly, officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area.

“It is believed to be Igors and his next of kin have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious.