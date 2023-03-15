News you can trust since 1948
Police discover body of a man in village near Peterborough

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

The body of a man has been discovered the body of a man in Marholm.

Police were called to Stamford Road on Tuesday morning (March 15).

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that a member of the public discovered the body and phoned the emergency services, who arrived and closed the road for a time before midday.

The force has confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11:12am on Monday (March 14) to reports of a sudden death in Stamford Road, Marholm.

“Officers and paramedics attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious.”