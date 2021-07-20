Police confirm suspected grenade found on Peterborough bench was ‘not explosive’
Police have said an object which was a ‘suspected grenade’ found on a Peterborough bench last night (July 19) was not explosive.
Police and the bomb squad were called to the Paston Ridings area of the city after a resident had discovered a suspected ‘‘World War Two grenade’ according to reports on social media.
Reports in the area said the resident alerted them after he found the suspicious device in a bag on a bench off Stowehill Road.
A police spokesman said this morning: “At 8.56pm last night (July 19) police were called to Ringstead Road, Paston Ridings, after a member of the public found a suspicious device.
“A cordon was put on and EODs arrived to examine.
“It was found the object was not an explosive device and was disposed of to alleviate any further concerns.”
Reports in the area say the bomb squad were called to the area and parkland off Severn Close was sealed off temporarily while the suspected grenade was made safe.
Residents on social media reported being told to stay inside by police officers.
Reports on social media have suggested that the bag contained what appeared to be a ‘Russian grenade’ dating back to the Second World War.