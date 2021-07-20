Police confirm suspected grenade found on Peterborough bench was ‘not explosive’

A park off Severn Close was taped off by police last night while a suspect object was removed by Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts.

Police and the bomb squad were called to the Paston Ridings area of the city after a resident had discovered a suspected ‘‘World War Two grenade’ according to reports on social media.

Reports in the area said the resident alerted them after he found the suspicious device in a bag on a bench off Stowehill Road.

A police spokesman said this morning: “At 8.56pm last night (July 19) police were called to Ringstead Road, Paston Ridings, after a member of the public found a suspicious device.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An area of parkland off Severn Road was sealed off. (Submitted picture)

“A cordon was put on and EODs arrived to examine.

“It was found the object was not an explosive device and was disposed of to alleviate any further concerns.”

Reports in the area say the bomb squad were called to the area and parkland off Severn Close was sealed off temporarily while the suspected grenade was made safe.

Residents on social media reported being told to stay inside by police officers.