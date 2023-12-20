Large number of police cars and ambulances dealing with incident in Viersen Platz near Asda in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Viersen Platz, Perterborough this lunchtime.

A number of police and ambulance vehicles are parked up on the street at the back of Asda and near the River Nene in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No details of the incident have been released by emergency services.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: David Lowndes

Residents also spoke of seeing fire and rescue crews at the scene – but Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have said they attended but no action was required.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service and Cambridgeshire Police for comment.