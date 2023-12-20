Large number of police cars and ambulances dealing with incident in Viersen Platz near Asda in Peterborough
Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Viersen Platz, Perterborough this lunchtime.
A number of police and ambulance vehicles are parked up on the street at the back of Asda and near the River Nene in the city centre.
No details of the incident have been released by emergency services.
Residents also spoke of seeing fire and rescue crews at the scene – but Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have said they attended but no action was required.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service and Cambridgeshire Police for comment.
More follows