Police conducting 'extensive searches' in bid to find missing Fenland man Kenneth

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from March.

Kenneth Gowler, 34, was reported missing from his home in St Peter’s Road on Friday morning (30 September).

Officers are conducting extensive searches in the local area as part of efforts to locate him.

Kenneth Gowler

Kenneth is described as 5’7”, of slim build, with light brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing dark clothing and using an e-scooter.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare.

“I’d urge anyone who believes they may have seen him today, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us.”