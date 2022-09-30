Police conducting 'extensive searches' in bid to find missing Fenland man Kenneth
Kenneth is described as 5’7”, of slim build, with light brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing dark clothing and using an e-scooter.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from March.
Kenneth Gowler, 34, was reported missing from his home in St Peter’s Road on Friday morning (30 September).
Officers are conducting extensive searches in the local area as part of efforts to locate him.
Most Popular
-
1
'Britain's biggest gold cross' bought for Peterborough gran fails to sell at auction - despite hopes Tyson Fury would bid
-
2
Multi-million pound The Vine community centre in Peterborough is delayed
-
3
Peterborough arsonist who torched bin outside ex's home – before calling police to say he was worried he would be blamed – jailed
Kenneth is described as 5’7”, of slim build, with light brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing dark clothing and using an e-scooter.
Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare.
“I’d urge anyone who believes they may have seen him today, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us.”
Anyone with information about Kenneth’s disappearance should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 127 of 30 September.