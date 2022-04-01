Police called to sudden death at Peterborough home

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images).

A number of police cars, as well as an ambulance were seen by residents in Eyrescroft, Bretton at around 7am this morning.

Police have now confirmed that a man has passed away but that it is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.15am today (1 April) with reports of a sudden death in Eyrescroft, Bretton.

“Officers attended and the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.