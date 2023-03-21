News you can trust since 1948
Police called after Honda Civic Type R crashes into barrier in Ortons

Car suffered a significant amount of damage to its rear in incident which happened late at night

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

Emergency services were called to a crash that happened late at night at an underpass at on Goldhay Way, Peterborough.

Police said the Honda Civic Type R collided with barriers at the underpass with Paynels in Orton Goldhay, leaving it trapped at the site.

The car, which had suffered a significant amount of damage to the rear in the collision remained at the crash scene throughout the morning but thankfully, no-one was hurt in the incident.

The scene of the crash
Plans have now been put in place for it to be recovered from the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.21pm yesterday (March 20) with reports of a single-vehicle collision on Goldhay Way, between Bringhurst and Clayton.

“There were no reported injuries and plans were made for the car to be recovered from the area.”

