Emergency services were called to a crash that happened late at night at an underpass at on Goldhay Way, Peterborough.

Police said the Honda Civic Type R collided with barriers at the underpass with Paynels in Orton Goldhay, leaving it trapped at the site.

The car, which had suffered a significant amount of damage to the rear in the collision remained at the crash scene throughout the morning but thankfully, no-one was hurt in the incident.

The scene of the crash

Plans have now been put in place for it to be recovered from the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.21pm yesterday (March 20) with reports of a single-vehicle collision on Goldhay Way, between Bringhurst and Clayton.

