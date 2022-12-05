News you can trust since 1948
Police appealing for help to trace missing person from Peterborough

Phoebe – also known as Alex – was reported missing on Sunday

By Stephen Briggs
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 9:02am

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing person from Peterborough.

Phoebe Fuller, 24, also known as Alex, was reported missing from her home in Gunthorpe on Sunday (4 December).

Searches are being carried out in Gunthorpe.

They are described as 5’3”, slim build with short light-coloured hair. They are believed to be wearing jeans, a hoodie and possibly a beanie style hat.

Anyone who has information concerning their whereabouts should call 101

