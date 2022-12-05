Police appealing for help to trace missing person from Peterborough
Phoebe – also known as Alex – was reported missing on Sunday
By Stephen Briggs
5th Dec 2022, 9:02am
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing person from Peterborough.
Phoebe Fuller, 24, also known as Alex, was reported missing from her home in Gunthorpe on Sunday (4 December).
Searches are being carried out in Gunthorpe.
They are described as 5’3”, slim build with short light-coloured hair. They are believed to be wearing jeans, a hoodie and possibly a beanie style hat.
Anyone who has information concerning their whereabouts should call 101