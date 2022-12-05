Police are appealing for help to trace a missing person from Peterborough.

Phoebe Fuller, 24, also known as Alex, was reported missing from her home in Gunthorpe on Sunday (4 December).

Searches are being carried out in Gunthorpe.

They are described as 5’3”, slim build with short light-coloured hair. They are believed to be wearing jeans, a hoodie and possibly a beanie style hat.