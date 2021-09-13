Police appeal to trace missing man

Police would like to trace Edgaras.

Lincolnshire police said in a statement today (September 13): “We are appealing for help to find 44-year-old Edgaras, to ensure he is safe and well.

“He was reported missing on 8th September and was last seen in the Spalding area.

“He is described as a white male, of medium build with dark brown hair and is 5ft 3inc tall.

“He is believed to be wearing a dark-t-shirt and dark jeans.”