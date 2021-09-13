Police appeal to trace missing man
Police have issued an appeal for information after a man went missing from Spalding last week.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:22 pm
Lincolnshire police said in a statement today (September 13): “We are appealing for help to find 44-year-old Edgaras, to ensure he is safe and well.
“He was reported missing on 8th September and was last seen in the Spalding area.
“He is described as a white male, of medium build with dark brown hair and is 5ft 3inc tall.
“He is believed to be wearing a dark-t-shirt and dark jeans.”
If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101.