Police appeal to trace missing boy last seen in Peterborough

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing boy who was last seen in Peterborough.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 3:49 pm
‌Missing Musa Hussain.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information in relation to a missing boy in Milton Keynes.

The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough, on 14 January.

Musa is 6ft 1ins tall and slim. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a Gucci bag.

In addition to Peterborough, Musa has links to Coventry, Rugby, Nuneaton, all in Warwickshire.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 16-year-old Musa Hussain.

“If anyone has any information as to Musa’s whereabouts, I would urge them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“If you see Musa, please call 999. In a non-emergency, you can leave information on our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference 43220062571.”