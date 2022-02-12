Police appeal to trace missing boy last seen in Peterborough

‌Missing Musa Hussain.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information in relation to a missing boy in Milton Keynes.

The last confirmed sighting of 16-year-old Musa Hussain was in Peterborough, on 14 January.

Musa is 6ft 1ins tall and slim. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and was carrying a Gucci bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to Peterborough, Musa has links to Coventry, Rugby, Nuneaton, all in Warwickshire.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 16-year-old Musa Hussain.

“If anyone has any information as to Musa’s whereabouts, I would urge them to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.