Police appeal to find missing Peterborough man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in Peterborough.
David Stacey, 71, of Stokesay Court, Longthorpe, was last seen on Tuesday (November 21).
A concerned neighbour contacted police today after he failed to meet with them for a walk on Thursday (November 23).
Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help to narrow the search to find him.
David is described as of slim build, 5’2”, with white hair and could be wearing a blue North Face jacket.
Anyone who believes they have seen David or has information on his whereabouts has been urged to call police on 999 quoting incident 144 of 24 November.