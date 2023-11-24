Police appeal to find missing man with links to Cambridgeshire who is believed to have access to Skoda car
John Whitaker was last seen in July
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man with links to Cambridgeshire.
John Whittaker has been missing from his home in Fulwood, Lancashire since July.
Lancashire Police have said he is believed to have links to Cambridgeshire – and may be driving a silver Skoda registration SJ58WGZ.
John is 50, white, 6ft, slim, brown / grey long hair, and has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0899 of Nov 6.