John Whitaker was last seen in July

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man with links to Cambridgeshire.

John Whittaker has been missing from his home in Fulwood, Lancashire since July.

Lancashire Police have said he is believed to have links to Cambridgeshire – and may be driving a silver Skoda registration SJ58WGZ.

John is 50, white, 6ft, slim, brown / grey long hair, and has hazel eyes.