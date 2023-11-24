News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Police appeal to find missing man with links to Cambridgeshire who is believed to have access to Skoda car

John Whitaker was last seen in July
By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man with links to Cambridgeshire.

John Whittaker has been missing from his home in Fulwood, Lancashire since July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have said he is believed to have links to Cambridgeshire – and may be driving a silver Skoda registration SJ58WGZ.

John is 50, white, 6ft, slim, brown / grey long hair, and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0899 of Nov 6.

Related topics:CambridgeshirePoliceSkodaLancashireLancashire PoliceFulwood