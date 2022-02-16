Police appeal to find missing man

Igors Jurgevicas, 45, has not been seen since about 5pm on Monday (14 February) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Igors is believed to be in the March area and searches are being carried out.

He is described as 5’9”, slim build with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, carrying a black bag and a carrier bag.

Have you seen Igors Jurgevicas?