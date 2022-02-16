Police appeal to find missing man
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Cambridgeshire man.
Igors Jurgevicas, 45, has not been seen since about 5pm on Monday (14 February) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Igors is believed to be in the March area and searches are being carried out.
He is described as 5’9”, slim build with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, carrying a black bag and a carrier bag.
Anyone who has seen Igors or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 169 of 15 September.