Sammy-Joe Keenan.

It is believed Sammy-Joe Keenan left her home in Raveley Road at about 5.30pm on Wednesday evening (July 20) and has not been seen since.

Sammy-Joe is known to frequent Peterborough and has family in the Hertfordshire area.

She is described as 5’5”, white, medium build with waist-length dark brown hair which is in braids, and was last known to be wearing black ripped jeans, a black crop-top and a black zip-up hoody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are growing incredibly concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen her since yesterday evening, or believes they know where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.