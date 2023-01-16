Police appeal to find missing Christopher who has links to Peterborough
Christopher also has links to Boston, London and Preston, and was last seen on January 10.
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man who has links to Peterborough and has been missing since last week,
Christopher (34) was last seen in the Boston area on Tuesday (January 10).
He is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms.
Lincolnshire Police said Christopher is a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.
If you have information on Christopher’s wearabouts, or any other information that could help police locate him, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident number 112 of 10 January.