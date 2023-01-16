Police appeal to find missing Christopher who has links to Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man who has links to Peterborough and has been missing since last week,

Christopher (34) was last seen in the Boston area on Tuesday (January 10).

He is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Have you seen missing Christopher?

Lincolnshire Police said Christopher is a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.

Police also said he is believed to have links to the London, Peterborough and Preston areas.

