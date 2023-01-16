News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to find missing Christopher who has links to Peterborough

Christopher also has links to Boston, London and Preston, and was last seen on January 10.

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 9:14am

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man who has links to Peterborough and has been missing since last week,

Christopher (34) was last seen in the Boston area on Tuesday (January 10).

Hide Ad

He is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Have you seen missing Christopher?
Most Popular

Lincolnshire Police said Christopher is a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.

Police also said he is believed to have links to the London, Peterborough and Preston areas.

Hide Ad

If you have information on Christopher’s wearabouts, or any other information that could help police locate him, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident number 112 of 10 January.

PoliceLondonPrestonBostonPeterborough