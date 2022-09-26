Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old believed to be in Peterborough
The 17-year-old was last seen on Friday.
By Ben Jones
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:27 pm
Police have appealed for information to help them find a missing 17-year-old girl (pictured).
Officers from Northants Police believe she may have links to Peterborough and could be in the area.
She was last seen on Friday (September 23) at around 1pm in the Kettering area.
Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference MPK1/3141/22.