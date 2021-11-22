Police appeal for witnesses as motorocyclist fights for life after Cambridgeshire collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Cambridgeshire on Saturday (20 November) left a motorcyclist fighting for his life.
At about 11.10am a red Yamaha YZF was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLS 320 on the A1123 in St Ives close to the roundabout with Harrison Way.
Paramedics, including the air ambulance, attended and the 48-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 67-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been spoken to by police. No arrests have been made.
Police want anyone who might have been in the area at the time or saw either vehicle on Saturday to contact them.
Sergeant Ian Leeson said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man in critical condition in hospital.
“We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the build-up to it, to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 210 of 20 November.
Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.