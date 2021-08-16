Police appeal for witnesses after three teenagers hurt in moped crash in Peterborough
Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage after three teenage boys have been left with serious injuries after a collision between a bus and a moped in Peterborough.
The collision took place just after 2.30pm on Friday (August 13) at Bushfield Bus Lane in Orton Goldhay.
In an update today (August 16) police said all three teenagers on the moped were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.
One boy aged 16 suffered life-threatening injuries, however, is now in a critical but stable condition.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, including anyone who has dash cam footage or saw the moped in the area beforehand.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 252 of 13 August. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.