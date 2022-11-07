Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who is believed to be in Peterborough.

Chantai was last seen on Saturday November 5 in Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said Chantai was wearing a red coat, black jumper, black shorts, white trainers and a black knee brace. she is 5ft7 tall, slim build with long hair.

Chantai was reported missing on November 5