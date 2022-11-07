News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal for help to trace missing Chantai who is believed to be in Peterborough

Chantai was last seen on Saturday

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 9:23am

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who is believed to be in Peterborough.

Chantai was last seen on Saturday November 5 in Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said Chantai was wearing a red coat, black jumper, black shorts, white trainers and a black knee brace. she is 5ft7 tall, slim build with long hair.

Chantai was reported missing on November 5

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “If you have seen Chantai or know of her whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting misper reference MPK1/3689/22.”

