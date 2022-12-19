Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Peterborough.

Vanessa Jarkova lives in the Wavertree of Merseyside, but police have said she was last seen in Peterborough.

She is 5ft 2in, slim, with shoulder length black straight hair, a tanned complexion, and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Vanessa Jarkova