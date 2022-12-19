News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal for help to find missing 15-year-old last seen in Peterborough

Vanessa has links to Merseyside, Peterborough and London

By Stephen Briggs
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:24am

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Peterborough.

Vanessa Jarkova lives in the Wavertree of Merseyside, but police have said she was last seen in Peterborough.

She is 5ft 2in, slim, with shoulder length black straight hair, a tanned complexion, and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Vanessa Jarkova
Anyone who of her knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter at @MerPolCC, call 101 or report sightings via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/

