Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was found dead in a tent in church grounds.

Emergency services were called to St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Spalding at around 9pm on Monday, July 17.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at an early stage in our inquiries and as such we are treating this death as unexplained.

“Officers and staff will be at the scene for some time. We will update when we are able to.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12 July and 17 July, and may have any information about the person who was staying in the tent, when they last saw those living in the tent or anyone who may have information they believe will assist our investigation.”