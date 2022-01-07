Police appeal for driver to come forward after woman killed in crash in Bourne

Police have appealed for information

A Lincolnshire Police appeal said: “We are issuing an important appeal for information following a collision on 3rd December reported at just after 4 pm.

“The collision involved three vehicles and occurred on the A15 (Northbound) just prior to Elsea Park Roundabout in Bourne – very near to McDonalds.

“Sadly, a local woman, aged in her eighties, died at a later date, meaning this is now being investigated as a fatal collision.

“The woman was a passenger in a silver Honda which collided with the back of another vehicle. We now believe this was a dark Range Rover Sport which did not stop at the scene.

“Following extensive enquiries, we have been unable to trace this vehicle so we are now appealing to the public for information.

“The Range Rover will likely have had significant damage to the rear end. A spare wheel was recovered at the scene which we believe belonged to this vehicle.

“We are appealing to anyone who could assist us in finding this Range Rover Sport and identifying the driver. You may have seen the vehicle before the collision, or after with it displaying rear end damage. You may have been driving in the area at the time of the collision and captured the number plate of the Range Rover on your dash cam.

“We are also appealing directly to the driver of the Range Rover to come forward. Their account is vital in piecing together the exact circumstances of the collision.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.

Call 101 with incident reference 278 of 3 December

Email [email protected] with reference ‘278 of 3 December’ as the subject.