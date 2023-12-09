Police appeal after two drivers seriously injured in crash in Peterborough
Police are appealing for witnesses after the drivers of two vehicles were injured following a collision.
The crash, involving a white Nissan Xtrail and red Citroen Picasso, happened at around 2:45pm on Wednesday December 6, on the A15 at Werrington.
Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Anyone who saw anything, has dashcam footage or any information has been urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat quoting ref CC-06122023-0284 or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.