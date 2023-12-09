Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash, involving a white Nissan Xtrail and red Citroen Picasso , happened at around 2:45pm on Wednesday December 6, on the A15 at Werrington .

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Anyone who saw anything, has dashcam footage or any information has been urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat quoting ref CC-06122023-0284 or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.