Police appeal after two drivers seriously injured in crash in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after the drivers of two vehicles were injured following a collision.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:50 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 18:54 GMT
The crash, involving a white Nissan Xtrail and red Citroen Picasso, happened at around 2:45pm on Wednesday December 6, on the A15 at Werrington.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Anyone who saw anything, has dashcam footage or any information has been urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat quoting ref CC-06122023-0284 or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.

