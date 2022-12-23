Police appeal after man seriously injured in collision on A47 near Peterborough
Road was closed for several hours following collision involving a car and a lorry
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the A47 at Eye yesterday (22 December).
The collision, which happened at about 2.30pm, involved a HGV and a Mercedes E400.
Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene. The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had to cut one person out of a vehicle, and the Magpas air ambulance was called.
The road was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with and recovery of the vehicles took place.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they may have seen the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to contact a member of the Road Policing Unit. This can be done by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report or calling 101 quoting incident 239 of 22 December.