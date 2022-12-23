News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after man seriously injured in collision on A47 near Peterborough

Road was closed for several hours following collision involving a car and a lorry

By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:29am

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision on the A47 at Eye yesterday (22 December).

The collision, which happened at about 2.30pm, involved a HGV and a Mercedes E400.

Hide Ad

Officers, paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene. The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information after the collision
Most Popular

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had to cut one person out of a vehicle, and the Magpas air ambulance was called.

The road was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with and recovery of the vehicles took place.

Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they may have seen the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to contact a member of the Road Policing Unit. This can be done by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report or calling 101 quoting incident 239 of 22 December.

Read More
Two people taken to hospital after collision between car and lorry closes A47 ne...