Police appeal after five vehicle crash leaves one man seriously hurt

The collision, which involved a black BMW 320, a yellow Mercedes Sprinter and three HGVs, happened at about 8.40am yesterday (23 August).

Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance all attended the scene.

A man in his 20s who was driving the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He continues to receive treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The police cordon following the crash

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen the vehicles in the build up to it, to come forward.