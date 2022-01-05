Police appeal after fatal accident in Oundle
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, earlier today (January 5).
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:00 pm
Northamptonshire police said: “The incident happened at about 9am when a pedestrian next to a scaffolding lorry was in collision with a black Ford Ranger.
The man, aged 33, sadly died at the scene.”
Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.
Incident number: 125 of 05/01/22