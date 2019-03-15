Police appeal after attempted arson in Crowland

Police are appealing for information after an attempted arson in Crowland.

The incident happened in West Street on Sunday, March 10.

Fire news

At approximately 2.45am a man described as tall, slim and wearing a jacket with a hood up walked from the direction of the Crown pub to a property.

The man then allegedly ignited part of the property and left the area.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 54 of March 10, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk writing incident 54 of March 10 in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.