Podcast success after BBC coverage

A podcast hosted by a man from Stilton rose to number three on iTunes after being featured on a BBC One show.

Two Cups of Tea, which is hosted by Chris Heath, sees the author and broadcaster travel to all corners of the UK to chat with a succession of elderly characters who are living their golden years alone.

The pair talk and laugh over a pot of tea and biscuits, and Chris said: “This isn’t a hand-wringing, gloomy conversation about solitude.

“Instead, these podcasts are a celebration of a host of fascinating characters and the rich, full lives they’ve lived.”

Chris was interviewed by Fiona Phillips for Holding Back The Years, which aired last Thursday and is now on iPlayer. To be a guest on the podcast, call Chris on 07583 291 472.