Plea after fire crews attended to blaze at Whittlesey home started by dishwasher

The dishwasher that started the house fire in Whittlesey on Monday.

The blaze broke out on Monday (December 6) night at a house on Stoland Road in Whittlesey.

Crews soon discovered that it had been started by a dishwasher that had been left on while the occupants of the house were out.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Last night crews from Thorney & Stanground attended a house fire which had started in the dishwasher House with garden

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you’re using appliances like dishwashers & tumble dryers, only use them when you’re at home & don’t leave them unattended.

“Make sure you test your smoke alarms regularly.

“At 8.31pm on crews were called to a fire on Stonald Road in Whittlesey.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house, which was heavily logged. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“The crews returned to their stations by 9.50pm.