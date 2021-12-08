Plea after fire crews attended to blaze at Whittlesey home started by dishwasher
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have pleaded with residents not to leave appliances on unattended after crews had to deal with a house fire caused by a dishwasher.
The blaze broke out on Monday (December 6) night at a house on Stoland Road in Whittlesey.
Crews soon discovered that it had been started by a dishwasher that had been left on while the occupants of the house were out.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Last night crews from Thorney & Stanground attended a house fire which had started in the dishwasher
“If you’re using appliances like dishwashers & tumble dryers, only use them when you’re at home & don’t leave them unattended.
“Make sure you test your smoke alarms regularly.
“At 8.31pm on crews were called to a fire on Stonald Road in Whittlesey.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house, which was heavily logged. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
“The crews returned to their stations by 9.50pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”