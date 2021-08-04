Plans for 26 new affordable homes in Peterborough submitted

The current site on South street, Stanground.

The plans have been submitted by Cross Keys Homes alongside agents Barmarch Ltd for the site at 67 South Street, Stanground.

They also include the demolition of the current buildings, notably home to the former Sheltons angling store and several warehouse units behind.

In support of the demolition of the non-designated heritage asset, built between 1958 and 1969, the application challenged the building’s right to be on that list and has asked planners to weigh its heritage against the opportunity to enhance the site’s contribution to the streetscene and area. The application states “this would be achieved through the removal of this incongruous and redundant commercial unit, and its detracting tarmacked frontage, which would in turn allow the opportunity to provide for the proposed 26 new affordable housing units to meet local needs.”

Plans for the new affordable homes in South street, Stanground.

The plans themselves include 26 new dwellings, made up of eight 3 bedroom houses, four 2 bedroom flats (for four people), ten 2 bedroom flats (for three people) and four one bedroom flats.

There are also provisions for 54 parking spaces, a new internal access road, 361 square metres of new public space and the planting of three new trees.