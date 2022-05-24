As Peterborough gets ready for a right royal celebration, we cast our minds back 10 years to The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
There were street parties aplenty across the city back in 2012 as we helped her majesty to celebrate 60 years on the throne.
Schools, businesses and organisations in Peterborough celebrated with their own parties and events.
We’ve showcased the parties our very own photographers covered on the day- including All Saints Road, Goodwood Road and Fletton Avenue.
On February 6 this year, the Queen marked becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
A special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 3 this year will provide an opportunity for everyone throughout the UK to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.
Take a look through these pictures from the Peterborough Telegraph’s archives - do you recognise anyone?