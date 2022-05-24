The city is getting set to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with a series of events

As Peterborough gets ready for a right royal celebration, we cast our minds back 10 years to The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

There were street parties aplenty across the city back in 2012 as we helped her majesty to celebrate 60 years on the throne.

Schools, businesses and organisations in Peterborough celebrated with their own parties and events.

We’ve showcased the parties our very own photographers covered on the day- including All Saints Road, Goodwood Road and Fletton Avenue.

On February 6 this year, the Queen marked becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

A special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 3 this year will provide an opportunity for everyone throughout the UK to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

Take a look through these pictures from the Peterborough Telegraph’s archives - do you recognise anyone?

1. Goodwood Road Residents in Goodwood Road in Bretton enjoy a Diamond Jubilee Street Party with food and music on Tuesday 5th June 2012. Photo Sales

2. Party Place Party Place staff (l-r), Emma Saunders, Ricky Heppolette, Christopher Heppolette, Shirley Marshall, with Queens's Diamond Jubilee Flags Photo Sales

3. All Saints Road Peter Boizot officially opens the street party on All Saints Road to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on Tuesday 5th June 2012. Photo Sales

4. All Saints Road Residents of All Saints Road watch Peter Boizot officially open their street party to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on Tuesday 5th June 2012. Photo Sales