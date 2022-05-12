The city is getting set to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with a series of events
In 2015, Her Majesty The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.
However, on February 6 this year, she marked becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
It means the Queen has dedicated 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth.
A special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June will provide an opportunity for everyone throughout the UK to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.
In celebration, we are compiling a list of all Jubilee events taking place in Peterborough over the Bank Holiday weekend.
If you have an event you would like to be featured, get in touch with [email protected] with further details.
1. Sacrewell
A four-day event is being held at Sacrewell between 2-5 June 2022 from 9am –4.30pm each day, including an inflatable assault course, live music, children’s games, craft activities, a special Jubilee trail and a tractor display provided by Peterborough Farm Machinery Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, Nene Valley Spirits, Hops & Hare, Whyte Wytch Artisan Cheese will be selling gifts, food and drink. Visitors can pre-book a picnic hamper from Origin8, at the café in Sacrewell and will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch themed outdoor picnic spaces. On June 4, travelling theatre company Quantum Theatre, will present an outdoor theatre show in the Mill Stream area called The Reluctant Dragon. To book visit: www.sacrewell.org.uk
2. Living Heritage Game and Country Fair
Burghley is hosting three days of the annual Living Heritage Game and Country Fair from 3-5 June - including horse riding events to clay shooting. Displays of falconry will come from the main arena, where crowds will be able to watch birds of prey. For more animal treats, The World of Dogs is a dedicated area for dog lovers featuring displays along with a gun-dog clinic, fun show and lurcher racing. In the craft village, there will also be demonstrations - including Glass Blowing - while the ‘Food Glorious Food’ area will host specialist street foods and drinks and cookery demonstrations. Tickets cost £16 adults, £15 over 65s, and £6 children (5-15).
Photo: Burghley
3. St Matthew’s Church
St Matthew’s Church, in Eye, is opening its doors on Friday 3rd June (10am-4pm) and on Saturday 4th June (10am-2pm), inviting people in to drop in and enjoy refreshments, stalls and jubilee-themed displays. Organisations and individuals in the village have been invited to enter displays which tie in with the theme. These are expected to include photographs and memorabilia from village life and previous royal occasions, as well as flower arrangements and art and craft items. There will a tombola and stalls, as well as refreshments on sale all day, ranging from brunch in the morning through to light lunches and homemade cakes. Admission is free.
4. Queensgate Shopping Centre three-day festival
On Tuesday 31 May, a giant 6ft card will be put up in the centre for everyone to add a personal message of congratulations to Her Majesty. Queensgate will then send the card to The Queen as a gift from the people of Peterborough. On Wednesday, 1 June, there will be giant props and photo ops, make a happy memory in the centre with face painters to mark this special occasions. Crafts and letter writing are free for all to enjoy. The final day ends with a ‘bang-quet’. On Thursday 2 June, a giant teacup is displayed as tea is poured to toast the monarch. Grab a partner and learn the ‘two step’ for this fun day for all. The three-day event is free for all to attend and will be located in Central Square from 11am until 3pm.