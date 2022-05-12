4. Queensgate Shopping Centre three-day festival

On Tuesday 31 May, a giant 6ft card will be put up in the centre for everyone to add a personal message of congratulations to Her Majesty. Queensgate will then send the card to The Queen as a gift from the people of Peterborough. On Wednesday, 1 June, there will be giant props and photo ops, make a happy memory in the centre with face painters to mark this special occasions. Crafts and letter writing are free for all to enjoy. The final day ends with a ‘bang-quet’. On Thursday 2 June, a giant teacup is displayed as tea is poured to toast the monarch. Grab a partner and learn the ‘two step’ for this fun day for all. The three-day event is free for all to attend and will be located in Central Square from 11am until 3pm.