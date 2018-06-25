PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough goes pink in the sun for Race for Life

Have your say

It wasn’t just the sun which caused thousands of Peterborians to turn a bright colour yesterday.

Race for Life returned to Ferry Meadows with huge numbers of women and girls wearing pink and taking on the 5km course either by running or walking.

FULL PHOTO GALLERY HERE:

The annual event raises a huge amount of money for Cancer Research UK, with many of the people taking part having personal reasons for wanting to get involved.

The first three home were Millie McGlash followed by Agasta Chelchowski and Jess Robinson.

The first junior to cross the finishing line was Freya Hawkswell (9).

Megan Bailey, event manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “It was such lovely weather and there were over 2,000 people which was incredible, including a lot of families.

“Quite a few people I spoke to, it was their first experience of Race for Life, but there were also lots of people returning.

“We’re hoping to raise £89,000 from the total which is a really brilliant total.

“It’s all going to go to our life-changing research. We’re hoping to continue that great work in improving cancer survival and make treatment kinder.”

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was at Ferry Meadows on Sunday and caught many of you in action.

Did you have a personal reason for taking part in Race for Life? We would love to hear your stories. Email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk, call 01733 588728, or message us on Facebook.