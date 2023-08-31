Pupils at South View Community Primary School have earned an international accreditation this academic year, recognising their amazing work in making their school more environmentally friendly and raising eco-awareness in fellow pupils.

The eco-schools programme was established in 1994 and is now delivered in more than 70 countries across the globe.

More than 1 million pupils attended an eco-school in England in 2022-23.

Gardening Club

Pupils at South View first formed an eco-committee, then collaborated with their eco-coordinator, Mrs Laila Podro, to conduct an environmental review, assessing how eco-friendly their school is.

They reviewed everything from biodiversity within their school grounds to how pupils and staff members travel to school.

Building on their findings, pupils and Mrs Podro then planned a year of action designed to advance their school’s green credentials, improve their local environment, and protect our planet.

The eco-committee connected their work to 3 eco-schools topics: healthy living, energy and school grounds.

Walking Club

They then planned a variety of projects including a tick list for each class to help reduce energy usage; uneaten fruit from KS1 shared with KS2 at break time; and nature club making a bug hotel.

Staff member, Mrs Podro, said: “It has been amazing to see the children becoming more passionate about saving the planet.

The eco committee have worked so hard to achieve this award. Their enthusiasm has inspired the rest of the school.”

Matilda Nizzer, a member of the eco-committee explained, “I felt happy because when we were in our meetings we were talking about the environment and how to make the planet greener. I’m proud of all the eco warriors because we have helped to make our school greener!”

Eco-Schools England manager, Adam Flint, said: “The eco-schools freen flag award is an internationally recognised symbol of high environmental standards. The pupils and school staff that earn the award deserve immense credit for their hard work, determination, and creativity.

"Their passion for protecting our planet is an inspiration to us all.”