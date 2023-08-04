A selection of Disney favourites is set to return to the big screen over the coming months at a Peterborough cinema, to celebrate 100 years of the iconic movie studio.

The beloved classics will be screened at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinemas until October, with all tickets costing just £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The epic collection will kick off from Friday, when Disney devotees will be able to watch the first ever full-length animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,first released in 1937.

Toy Story fans can delight in £5 tickets going on sale to watch the classic at Showcase Cinema in Peterborough (image: Adobe).

Later this month, cinemagoers will be able to watch 1942’s Bambi (from August 18th), followed by Disney princess classic Cinderella from August 25th.

Moving into September, film fans can take a trip to Neverland as Peter Pan returns to the big screen from September 1st, while 101 Dalmatianswill be screened from September 8th.

The Jungle Book (from September 15th), Beauty and the Beast (from September 22nd) and Toy Story (from September 29th) will also be screened later in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess and the Frog will hit the big screen once again from October 6th, with the musical fantasy phenomenon Frozen screening from October 13th, just three days before The Walt Disney Company’s 100th birthday.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait to welcome these Disney animated favourites back to the big screen. A recent survey we carried out shows that 97% of Brits love watching animated movies, so we know there is a huge appetite for reliving our childhood and re-watching our favourite films from years gone by.

“What’s more, this is a great chance for Disney fans of all ages to see films of yesteryear for perhaps the very first time in the cinema and experience them in a setting that you just can’t get at home.