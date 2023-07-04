Jack Hunt Secondary School pupils took part in a four-day sailing experience on board a 72ft challenger – exploring the south coast on an adventure of self-discovery last week.

The trip saw eight year 8 students – along with staff and two year 12 students – take part in the Tall Ships Youth Trust‘Voyage of Exploration.’

Throughout the week, the students learned new skills, including steering the yacht, sail handling, ropework as well as learning how to keep safe onboard.

Jack Hunt Students on board a 72ft Challenger exploring the south coast

The voyage helped with the students’ self-esteem and confidence, as well as increased their social and communication skills.

Jon Hebblethwaite, head teacher of Jack Hunt School said: “We are so delighted to be involved in such an amazing event. We are very proud of all the students involved, and we thank all the staff who made this possible.”

Year 13, Annie Whyman, who supported the students, said: “The unique experience challenges everyone both mentally and physically.

"It targets skills such as teamwork, resilience and problem solving both above decks, where students learnt how to sail and below deck in the gallery where they cooked and cleaned.

Jack Hunt students learning how to sail

"Working together as a team the students gain irreplaceable confidence and improvement in their communication, leadership, and independence. The trip is overall an empowering and inspiring adventure.”

Those brave enough climbed the mask of the ship while docked at Cowes on the second day, even students afraid of heights dared the climb, pushing themselves out of their comfort zones.

The voyage, in partnership with Cross Keys, further included man overboard drills and general skills needed for sailing such as raising all three sails (mainsail, Yankee, and Staysail) and knot tying.

At night responsibilities varied, while some cooked dinner the other would clean up alternating these duties fairly, alongside cleaning the ship itself, putting the boom cover on and folding the Yankee sail.