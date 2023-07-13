The Trust that runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals is due to welcome a new Chief Executive Officer in September.

Hannah Coffey will take over from Caroline Walker who is due to take semi-retirement after five years at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Hannah is currently Acting Chief Executive at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust and will join North West Anglia NHS FT on Monday 11 September 2023.

Hannah Coffey

She has extensive experience in the NHS - joining as a Management Trainee in 1997 and has worked across all sectors, holding a diverse range of executive portfolios.

After spending 10 years as Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer positions at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals, and at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, she took up the role of Director of Improvement and Transformation at Guy’s and St Thomas’, where she led the development of the organisation’s transformation programme, continuous improvement approach and associated cultural change.

More recently, she was the Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital NHS Trust where, in a joint role with local commissioning groups, she led their provider collaboration and clinical strategy work, before returning to Mid and South Essex Foundation Trust in 2021.

She graduated from the Aspiring CEO programme in 2017.

Professor Steve Barnett, Chair of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following a robust recruitment process, I am delighted to have appointed Hannah to lead our Trust and I very much look forward to working with her.