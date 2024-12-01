Peterborough's Brightfield Business Hub plans to expand its services

New podcast series to be launched

​A Peterborough business hub is set to expand its range of business support initiatives in 2025 as it builds on its successful track record of supporting local enterprise development.

​The Brightfield Business Hub’s general manager Michelle Craig, who oversees the centre in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has announced plans to launch a new podcast series featuring in-depth interviews with local business owners.

The initiative aims to provide companies with a broader platform to showcase their services and share their entrepreneurial journeys.

Michelle said: “Our goal is to continue creating opportunities for businesses to grow and connect.

"Our podcasts will offer another avenue for local enterprises to reach potential customers.”

The Hub has already established itself as a cornerstone of the local business community through its flagship event, The Peterborough Business Expo.

This annual showcase has become a key networking opportunity for regional enterprises, facilitating valuable business connections and partnerships.

Another successful initiative is ‘Connecting Women through Business’ which is a specialised networking event series.

These gatherings provide a supportive environment for established women entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to share experiences and build professional relationships.

Further details about the upcoming podcast series will be announced soon.