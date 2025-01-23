Peterborough's Beko Europe begins to recruit for extra call centre staff
Jobs are being created at a leading Peterborough company as it expands its services for customers..
Household appliances supplier Beko Europe, in Morley Way, Woodston, is seeking to recruit more than 10 extra staff for its contact centre.
The company, which operates under various brands including Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint and KitchenAid, has teamed up with Peterborough Jobcentre in a bid to fill the vacancies.
A spokesperson for Beko Europe said: “They are new positions that will join our contact centre team and we have the hope that this will lead to them developing with us and moving into more senior positions as they gain experience.
"Every single one of our contact centre managers, team leaders and supervisors started as an agent on the phones in the Contact Centre so we do have a good track record of development and aim to continue this.”
Stephen Lankester, district operations leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said that staff had organised a Sector Based Work Academy that would provide training for applicants for the customer service roles at the Beko Europe call centre.
The company, which was known as Whirlpool, employs about 350 people at its call centre.
The company says the call centre provides a vital link with its customers.
A spokesman said: "As customers have invested in a product, when it goes wrong they want to phone someone who will have empathy and solve the problem quickly and keep that product in their home.”
The Whirlpool name was changed last year after the completion of a deal between US-based Whirlpool Corporation and the Turkey-based household appliances maker Arcelik.