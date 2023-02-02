Peterborough woman left without shower for 10 days - and flooded gardens - after water main bursts
“We have had low pressure for about 10 days now, and our electric shower has not been working as a result during that time.”
A Peterborough woman says she has been left unable to take a shower for ten days after a water main burst near her home.
Hazel Lamb has been left with low water pressure for over a week now – and the burst main outside her home in Northey Road, just off North Bank Road, has left her gardens flooded.
Anglian Water have been carrying out works to fix the problem and have now said the main has been fixed, but speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph on Wednesday (February 1) Hazel said she had been given no indication when the water supply would be returned to normal – or when the flood water would disappear.
Hazel (66), who lives in the bungalow with her partner, said: "We have had low pressure for about 10 days now, and our electric shower has not been working as a result during that time.”
Road closures on North Bank have been put in place to allow Anglian Water workers to try and fix the burst main. The closures have caused delays and traffic jams at peak times during the past week.
However, Hazel said: “Drivers have been moving barriers and ignoring the road closures.
"The drivers are not slowing down, and it is pushing water into our garden.
"The front garden has been flooded for some time as a result of the burst main, but this is making it worse.
"Now the water lapping onto the brick work and gone into the back garden, and it is flooded as well. It is ridiculous.
"The road has had a few holes dug into it as they are looking for the leak.”
This week Anglian Water announced bills would be rising by 10 per cent, starting in April.
An Anglian Water spokesperson apologised for the issue, and said: "Our team has fully repaired the main, which will bring the pressure back to normal and we are now using tankers to remove excess water where needed. We will be in touch directly with any customers whose garden has been flooded to put things right as quickly as possible.”