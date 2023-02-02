Peterborough woman left without shower for 10 days - and flooded gardens - after water main bursts

A Peterborough woman says she has been left unable to take a shower for ten days after a water main burst near her home.

Hazel Lamb has been left with low water pressure for over a week now – and the burst main outside her home in Northey Road, just off North Bank Road, has left her gardens flooded.

Anglian Water have been carrying out works to fix the problem and have now said the main has been fixed, but speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph on Wednesday (February 1) Hazel said she had been given no indication when the water supply would be returned to normal – or when the flood water would disappear.

The water has left Hazel's garden flooded

Hazel (66), who lives in the bungalow with her partner, said: "We have had low pressure for about 10 days now, and our electric shower has not been working as a result during that time.”

Road closures on North Bank have been put in place to allow Anglian Water workers to try and fix the burst main. The closures have caused delays and traffic jams at peak times during the past week.

However, Hazel said: “Drivers have been moving barriers and ignoring the road closures.

"The drivers are not slowing down, and it is pushing water into our garden.

"The front garden has been flooded for some time as a result of the burst main, but this is making it worse.

"Now the water lapping onto the brick work and gone into the back garden, and it is flooded as well. It is ridiculous.

"The road has had a few holes dug into it as they are looking for the leak.”

This week Anglian Water announced bills would be rising by 10 per cent, starting in April.