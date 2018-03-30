Peterborough United legend is humbled as fans fundraise for daughter

He may be a Peterborough United legend but Trevor Quow admits he has been humbled by the club’s fans who are supporting him with his severely disabled daughter.

The born and bred Peterborough hero was “shocked, surprised and overwhelmed” by an auction on his behalf at the club which he graced more than 230 times as supporters came out in force to donate thousands of pounds for his daughter Jade-Lea.

Trevor in his playing days

The eight-year-old has a ‘duplication of Chromosome 19’ which is believed to only affect one other person in the world - a 12-year-old boy in Japan - and which means she cannot talk or walk, while she also needs to be fed through a tube.

Life expectancy is also not that high.

Trevor (57) said: “You run out of things to say in appreciation.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to them - it’s humbling.

“I am one of their own. You think you’re forgotten about, but far from it.

“There were a lot of good times at Posh.”

Trevor and wife Michelle live in Orton Goldhay with Jada-Lea, their 11-year-old son Dion and Trevor’s nephew Lequahn.

Jada-Lea had to be induced early and is only here now thanks to a “miracle” in 2016, after spending three weeks on life support.

Michelle recalled: “The hospital said we had 48 hours with her.”

Jada-Lea may be Trevor and Michelle’s “special daughter” but the couple are in desperate need

to adapt their home to make life much easier.

That includes a hospital bed, sensory equipment and a special bike, with Michelle saying: “It would be wonderful so she could do what other children can do.

“Any help we can get would be very much appreciated.”

The family have a list of equipment they want to buy on their GoFundMe page, and they have made a good start thanks to the huge generosity of Posh and in particular new manager Steve Evans, a long-time friend of his former player at Boston United and Stamford, who promoted

last week’s fundraising event.

Michelle added: “It was unbelievable. We never thought that number of people would turn up. Trevor was so emotional when he came back home.”

Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/making-every-day-easier.