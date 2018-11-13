Peterborough United and NSPCC team up during Anti-Bullying Week to tell children not to suffer in silence

This week is #AntiBullyingWeek and Peterborough United players and coaches have teamed up with the NSPCC to create a video urging children not to suffer in silence if they are being bullied

Posh joined up with their Charity of the Year to highlight the impact bullying can have on children and teenagers and that help is always available.

Peterborough United and the NSPCC have teamed up this year

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, young defender Sam Cartwright, under 18 midfielder Jack Gurney and striker Matt Godden, alongside members of the girls' scholarship programme, recorded a video encouraging those who are being bullied to speak out and for youngsters to look out for their friends who may be being bullied and support them.

The video was released to mark Anti-Bullying Week and highlights how the NSPCC-run Childline is available for youngsters when they feel unable to talk to friends or trusted adults. In 2017/18 Childline delivered 19,681 counselling sessions about bullying and cyberbullying, with the majority with young people aged 12 to 15-years-old.

Bullying was the main concern for children under 11 to get in touch with Childline, with girls twice as likely to get support from Childline than boys. Poppy Ludgate from the ladies’ scholarship programme spoke about how she overcame being bullied for playing football in school.

She said: “Sometimes I didn’t want to go to school and sometimes I went and did what they wanted me to do instead of playing football. But once I did have encouragement I just played football and enjoyed it.”

Sarah Lambley, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Peterborough, said: “This video really shines a light on how all of us can support children and teenagers who may be going through bullying.

“Whether it’s happening online or in the real wold it is important that any young person who is experiencing bullying talks to someone they trust, be it a friend, parent, teacher or a Childline counsellor. We also hope that Anti-Bullying Week encourages young people to remember how their actions and words can impact other children and teenagers.”

Peterborough United goalkeeper Aaron Chapman said: “It is vitally important that if children feel that they are being targeted or bullied in any way shape of form to talk to someone, whether that be someone they know, a family member, a teacher or Chiidline. It is important not to suffer in silence.”

Childline is there 24/7 to listen confidentially to any children or teenagers who may be scared to seek help on 0800 1111. Loads of advice and support is also available at www.childline.org.uk where young people can also access 1-2-1 chat with a counsellor.