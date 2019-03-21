Peterborough to hold vigils to remember New Zealand terror attacks

Two vigils will take place in Peterborough this weekend to remember victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Fifty people were killed in New Zealand when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the city on the South Island last Friday.

Tomorrow (March 22) a vigil will be held in Cathedral Square from 5pm until 7pm.

Councillor Ansar Ali, who helped organise the event, said it was an ‘opportunity for us to come together united in condemning acts of Terror, Islamophobia, Hatered, Anti Semitism and Racism.’

A second vigil will take place outside Peterborough Town Hall on Saturday (March 23) from noon.

People taking part will be holding banners of “Love For All, Hatred for None” and “Show racism the red card.”

All residents are welcome to attend the events.

A book of condolence for residents to sign is still open at Peterborough Town Hall.