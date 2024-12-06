Peterborough tech company Lifeline IT expands as demand for services grows

Company has doubled the number of staff

​A technology company in Peterborough has just completed a major expansion as demand grows for its services.​

Lifeline IT, which was launched in Peterborough just three years ago, has doubled the number of staff and recently completed a move to premises in Trinity Court, in Trinity Street, which are four times larger than its original home.

The business, which employs 32 members of staff, was founded by directors Adam Woolf and Daniel Mitchell in London in 2002.

From left, Adam Woolf and Daniel Mitchell, founders of tech firm Lifeline IT, in the Peterborough office.

Mr Woolf said: "Opening in Peterborough has definitely been one of the highlights since we founded Lifeline IT.”

He said that the attractions of being in Peterborough included the city’s strong technology links, with a large number of high-tech software and electronics businesses nearby, its close proximity to London as well as its fast pace of growth, good transport links and high employment rate.

Mr Woolf added: “The success has definitely been down to the people – we have a great team in Peterborough who work well with everyone at our other two sites in London and Holland.

Mr Mitchell said: “Our Peterborough office has thrived since we opened and it was the natural progression to move to larger premises as we steadily grew.

“Peterborough is an important part of our business and members of the management team are there regularly, working with the team.”

Lifeline IT focuses on providing a range of services such as IT support, tech consultancy, cyber security and disaster recovery, as well as cloud hosting and systems design.

Its services are in demand from small and medium sized businesses and international corporations in a variety of sectors, including retail, property, accountancy and financial services.

The business has also expanded into Europe with the opening of an office in 2023 in Amsterdam, in order it says, to get round some of the logistical challenges created by Brexit.

Mr Mitchell added: “Our Amsterdam office has been growing steadily and we are doing a lot of work there in asset management, finance and professional services.

"We are also building up our contacts and network.”