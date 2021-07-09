Peterborough taxi firm offer free taxis to those stranded in the city centre

A Peterborough taxi firm is offering free taxis to anyone who is stranded in the city centre after flash floods.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:02 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:11 pm
Roads in Peterborough hit by flooding tonoght

The city has been deluged with heavy rain from Friday evening onwards, with many left stranded, particularly in the city centre.

Bourges Boulevard has once again flooded, along with many other areas of the city.

Goldstar Diamond Cars have stepped up and are offering free taxis to anyone stranded in the town centre, needing to get him within a five mile radius.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The post on the Goldstar Cabs Ltd Facebook page said: “Goldstar are offering FREE TAXIS to anyone who is stranded in Peterborough Town Centre or local Peterborough area, wanting to go home within 5 mile radius. Call 07852985764.”

RELATED:

In pictures: Torrential rain causes flooding across Peterborough

Amazing reader photos of flooding in Peterborough

Peterborough