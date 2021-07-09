Peterborough taxi firm offer free taxis to those stranded in the city centre
A Peterborough taxi firm is offering free taxis to anyone who is stranded in the city centre after flash floods.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:11 pm
The city has been deluged with heavy rain from Friday evening onwards, with many left stranded, particularly in the city centre.
Bourges Boulevard has once again flooded, along with many other areas of the city.
Goldstar Diamond Cars have stepped up and are offering free taxis to anyone stranded in the town centre, needing to get him within a five mile radius.
The post on the Goldstar Cabs Ltd Facebook page said: “Goldstar are offering FREE TAXIS to anyone who is stranded in Peterborough Town Centre or local Peterborough area, wanting to go home within 5 mile radius. Call 07852985764.”
RELATED: