Peterborough train services will be significantly reduced on Saturday due to industrial action by members of the RMT union in a long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Many routes at the station will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 07:30 and 18:30 - with the last departures starting between 15:00 and 16:30.

Then, from Monday, 31 July to Saturday, 5 August, and Monday, 7 August to Saturday, 12 August, there will likely be several late notice cancellations - this is due to action short of a strike by a different union, ASLEF.

This is because train drivers are to stage an overtime ban in a long-running dispute over pay, threatening fresh disruption to services at the height of the summer holidays.

The union said the ban will seriously disrupt services, claiming that none of the train companies employs enough drivers.

Cancellations could be as late as 22:00 the day before customers travel. During this period, customers are strongly advised to regularly check if their train is running before setting off.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country, with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

If a customer’s train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration fee will be charged.

Check before travelling

Chris Fowler, head of network operations for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re really sorry about the impact that this round of industrial action is having on our customers, especially as many will be looking to start their summer holidays.

“We’re running as many trains as we can, but unfortunately on most routes there will be some times where people will be left without a service.

“It’s incredibly important that people check their journey before they travel and leave plenty of time, as trains will be much busier, particularly where services are starting later and finishing earlier than usual.”

Which train operators serve Peterborough station?

Peterborough train station is mainly served by EMR, LNER, and Thameslink trains.

Frequent EMR services connect Liverpool to Peterborough in 3h 50m, Lincoln to Peterborough in 1h 11m, and Norwich to Peterborough in 1h 29m every day, while LNER trains cover the route from London Kings Cross to Peterborough in 1h 17m.