Peterborough street flooded and smelling of sewage

Water flowing onto street after burst main this afternoon

By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:52pm

Residents living in a Peterborough street have said it has flooded, and now smells of sewage.

Huge puddles of smelly water have appeared in Oxclose, Bretton this afternoon (Thursday, February 16).

The flood appeared this afternoon, and is affecting grass areas of the street as well as the road itself.

Resident Wayne Wright looks on as workers try to fix the problem
Anglian Water engineers are on the scene working to fix the problem.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment

Anglian Water engineers are at the scene
