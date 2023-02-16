Residents living in a Peterborough street have said it has flooded, and now smells of sewage.

Huge puddles of smelly water have appeared in Oxclose, Bretton this afternoon (Thursday, February 16).

The flood appeared this afternoon, and is affecting grass areas of the street as well as the road itself.

Resident Wayne Wright looks on as workers try to fix the problem

Anglian Water engineers are on the scene working to fix the problem.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment

