Peterborough’s Little Tigers make their mark with award

Hard work that has gone into keeping children safe at a Peterborough nursery has been recognised.

Ravensthorpe-based Little Tigers Day Nursery, which has 175 children on its books, held a celebration for parents, children and staff last week after receiving the Millie’s Mark award. The award, which is an exceptional achievement for a childcare setting, shows it is going above and beyond minimum requirements in keeping children safe.

Manager Claire Lynch said: “Millie’s Mark was extremely important to us, not simply as an award or a validation but as a journey that our team committed to undertake in the name of children’s safety.

“It enabled us to build on our belief that first aid training and ongoing knowledge is of paramount importance and that our already high standards could be brought together to give further confidence to our families and practitioners.”