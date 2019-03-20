Peterborough's Hochanda founder accepts apology in row over obscene words in hobby magazine puzzle

A Peterborough entrepreneur has accepted an apology from a rival after the publication of an 'insulting' wordsearch puzzle in a hobby magazine.

But millionaire Paul Wright, who created TV shopping channel Hochanda with business partner Val Kaye, said he still did not understand how the publication of the puzzle with at least three obscene words could have occurred.

The row has been sparked after readers of Ideal Shopping Direct's Create and Craft magazine discovered three obscene words plus the word Hochanda and the letters VK - thought to refer to Val Kaye - in close proximity.

Mr Wright says the words seem to be an insult directed at Hochanda.

However, Jamie Martin, chief executive of Ideal Shopping Direct, and who was also chief executive of Hochanda for several years after its creation in 2015, has apologised and promised a full investigation to find out how the offensive words had been published.

Mr Wright said: "While the chances of the words, which appear to be directed at us, appearing in a single wordsearch are, after speaking to a statistician, several million to one, we are still prepared to give Mr Martin the benefit of the doubt.

"We are saddened that the exciting and inevitable cut and thrust of competition in business appears to have come to this.

"We are prepared to accept Mr Martin's apology and that he was unaware of the words in the word search puzzle.

"One can only suggest that if Mr Martin is to be in charge of a multi-million pound business he should pay more attention to the content he distributes.

"Whatever the truth, this combination of letters should never have appeared in a magazine like this

"We welcome Mr Martin's investigation into the role the publisher of the magazine and we will scrutinise his findings in great detail.

"It is sad this affair has so upset many loyal customers of both channels.

"Many have also taken the incident in their stride.

This is refreshing and a clear indication of the heart warming loyalty our customers have towards both channels."

