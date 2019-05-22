Peterborough’s BGL Group unveils new ‘fun’ short-term motor insurance cover

Peterborough-based BGL Group has unveiled a ‘fun’ insurance policy to meet new demand for short term motor cover.

The company, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has powered into the short-term car insurance market with the launch of Jaunt.

It offers car, van and motorhome insurance from as little as one hour to 30 days.

Mark Townsend, Managing Director of BGL’s Motor and Home portfolio, said: “This fun, engaging brand taps into the flexibility today’s drivers are looking for.

“Customers have told us they don’t want to pay to run and insure a car only to have it sitting unused for weeks at a time.

“Many people are now turning to the sharing model, ensuring they have the use of a car only when they want or need to. It’s better for the environment, better on people’s pockets – and totally flexible.”

Jaunt is provided in partnership with Dayinsure and underwritten by Aviva, it allows drivers to take out a comprehensive policy online within a few minutes, without risking their own or the owner’s no claims discount.

Mr Townsend said: “Taking out a short-term policy through Jaunt will allow customers to take off spontaneously on a weekend break or use a parent’s car while visiting for the weekend, as well as being useful in other scenarios such as moving home, transporting furniture, collecting a new car, sharing long drives or travelling to student accommodation.”